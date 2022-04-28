ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's BART reinstates mask mandate

By Erin Doherty
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

The San Francisco Bay Area’s largest transit system will now require masks until at least July 18, the SFGate reports. The big picture: The move comes after a federal judge in Florida earlier this month struck down the mask...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

The 1898 moment: A turning point in Asian American History

Few people in the U.S. know much Asian American history beyond Chinese migrants building railroads and Japanese American detention during WWII. Advocates hope attention to an 1898 Supreme Court ruling changes that. Why it matters: The Wong Kim Ark case affirmed that American-born people of Asian descent were U.S. citizens...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
San Francisco, CA
Health
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
Axios

Austin joins mass timber movement

You don't have to go far to see that the country's "mass timber" movement has found a space in Austin, part of a growing global effort to construct high-rises and other buildings out of wood composites rather than steel and concrete. Why it matters: Lightweight, attractive and sturdy, mass timber...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
87K+
Followers
40K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy