GREENWOOD - Mother Nature had other plans for the Save America rally featuring former president Donald Trump and governor hopeful Charles Herbster. The rally at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood was postponed around 3:00 PM as the former president issued a statement with concerns for safety due to severe storms that did develop later on in the evening. The droves of supporters for Trump and Herbster left disappointed, but many will come back on Sunday as the event was rescheduled.

GREENWOOD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO