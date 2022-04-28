ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Marshmello, Weezer, Ice Cube to perform at NFL Draft Concert Series

By Caroline Bleakley
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6R3e_0fNIrlv500

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The headline entertainment acts for the NFL Draft Concert Series have been announced. Not only will the event host some big musical names, but it will also have a lot of Las Vegas talent.

The three-day event will take place on the Las Vegas Strip starting April 28. There will be featured performances by Marshmello, Weezer, and Ice Cube as well as numerous Las Vegas performers and some local high school students.

The NFL made the announcement on social media giving the full entertainment lineup for the Draft Theater and the Red Carpet Stage.

DRAFT THEATER

  • DAY 1 – Thursday, April 28 – Kodi Lee will perform the National Anthem at 4:45 p.m., Mat Franco will take the stage at 4:50 p.m., the Raiders players will appear at 5:05 p.m. and Weezer will perform at the end of Round 1.
  • DAY 2 – Friday, April 29 – Criss Angel will perform at 4 p.m., followed by Ice Cube who will perform at the end of Round 3.
  • DAY 3 – Saturday, April 30 – Blue Man Group & special guests are on stage at 9 a.m., Piff the Magic Dragon at 11 a.m., Terry Fator is slated for 12:30 p.m., Absinthe is at 1:30 p.m. and Marshmello will perform at the end of Round 7.

RED CARPET STAGE

  • DAY 1 – Thursday, April 28 – Las Vegas Academy singers will perform at 4:45 p.m., Absinthe at 5:30 p.m., Jabbawockeez at 6 p.m., Absinthe at 6:30 p.m., Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil at 7 p.m., and Absinthe at 7:30 p.m.
  • DAY 2 – Friday, April 29 – Kodi Lee is on at 5 p.m., Terry Fator at 6 p.m., and Blue Man Group at 7 p.m.
  • DAY 3 – Saturday, April 30 – Patti Pennington & The House of Blues Gospel Choir at 11 a.m., Eldorado High School Madrigal Singers at 12 p.m., Wy Mac at 1 p.m., The Aerial Angels of Trapeze Las Vegas at 2 p.m.

Attendance is free but register at this link to get a pass. The Draft Theater is located behind the High Roller and The LINQ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Fator
Person
Kodi Lee
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Criss Angel
Person
Marshmello
Stereogum

Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.
SPOKANE, WA
WJTV 12

Jury verdict partially reversed in Helen Harrion case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court partially reversed the jury verdict that found the City of Jackson liable for violating Ruth Helen Harrion’s rights to due process. Harrion was killed in her home in July 2014. According to court documents, she had called 911 and told the operator that a prowler was outside […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Cirque Du Soleil#American Football#Klas#The Draft Theater#The Red Carpet Stage#The National Anthem#Raiders#Blue Man Group#Red Carpet#Las Vegas Academy
WJTV 12

$278K Mississippi Match 5 jackpot claimed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A total of $321,700 in prize money was collected by a half-of dozen winners Friday morning at the Mississippi Lottery Claims Center. Don C. of Carson collected his prize of $278,000 from the April 26 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Don and his wife have enjoyed playing Mississippi Match 5 since it started last […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Body found in Leaf River in Perry County

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators identified the body as 32-year-old Jason Tyler Wade. His family and friends reported him missing on Thursday, April 21. Anyone with information about Wade’s death can call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-964-8461 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-964-7867. A reward has been offered for up to $1,000. […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WJTV 12

Man charged in connection to Oxford homicide

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened early Friday morning on Saddle Creek Drive. Police said they received a call from a neighbor around 1:00 a.m. stating that they heard yelling and gunshots. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Greteva Frierson had been shot and […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy