GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The shareholders at Mississippi’s oldest golf course have made a very tough decision. The Great Southern Golf Club in Gulfport closes May 9. The original plan was to close the front nine after this weekend, but keep the holes north of the railroad tracks open. However, according to club president Ellis Hill, there’s just not enough play at Great Southern to make that work.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO