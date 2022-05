NEW YORK (AP) — Three teams, two seasons — Max Scherzer simply won't lose. Sometimes it just takes a little help from his friends. Dominic Smith went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to back an inconsistent Scherzer, and the New York Mets won their seventh straight series to begin the year by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Sunday night.

