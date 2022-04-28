Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Dinwiddie; Lunenburg; Nottoway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lunenburg, central Nottoway, western Dinwiddie, southeastern Amelia and northern Brunswick Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1106 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Pickett, or near Blackstone, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blackstone, McKenney, Wilsons, Spainville, Fort Pickett, North Wellville, Irby, Rawlings, Barrows Store, Ammon, Murdocks, Forkland, Darvills, Ordsburg, Wellville, Dominy Corner, Walkers, Hebron, Rocky Run and Ford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
