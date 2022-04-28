ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Corp. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

 3 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

-3.07%

advanced 1.54% to $36.81 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-3.63%

rising 2.47% to 4,287.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-2.77%

rising 1.85% to 33,916.39. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $13.30 below its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company reached on February 10th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

-3.23%

rose 1.58% to $123.34, Citigroup Inc.

C,

-2.63%

rose 0.85% to $50.02, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

-3.41%

rose 1.32% to $45.17. Trading volume (39.2 M) remained 15.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 54.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Stock market breadth remains bearish despite rally in the Dow, Nasdaq

The Big 3 stock market indexes are enjoying a nice rally in morning trading Thursday, but market internals suggest the overall market of stocks is actually declining. The number of declining stocks is leading advancers 1,618 to 1,351 on the NYSE and 2,461 to 1,609 on the Nasdaq. And volume of declining stocks represents 57.3% of total volume on the Big Board and 53.1% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
