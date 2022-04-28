ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk wants to make Twitter ‘maximum fun’. Here’s what Cathie Wood, Anthony Scaramucci and Sam Bankman-Fried are saying

By Frances Yue
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ut1U_0fNIqZNs00
Terrence Horan, Dow Jones

Hello from the Bahamas! Welcome back to Distributed Ledger, our weekly crypto newsletter that reaches your inbox every Thursday. I’m Frances Yue, crypto reporter at MarketWatch, in Nassau this week for the Crypto Bahamas conference, held by crypto exchange FTX and SALT, a forum founded by SkyBridge’s Anthony Scaramucci. I’ll walk you through what I am seeing and hearing here.

Find me on Twitter at @FrancesYue_ to send feedback or tell us what you think we should cover.

Biggest Gainers Price % 7-day return

$22.38 33.1%

Lido DAO $3.61 25.7%

STEPN $3.79 12.8%

The Graph $0.37 2.2%

TRON $0.06 1.5%

Source: CoinGecko as of April 28

Biggest Decliners Price % 7-day return

$0.09 -27.3%

Frax Share $26.81 -25.8%

NEAR Protocol $12.63 -24.1%

Waves $15.79 -22.6%

Osmosis $4.49 -21.1%

Musk’s Twitter takeover?

Elon Musk on Monday reached a definitive agreement to acquire Twitter TWTR for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at about $44 billion. Though the deal is yet to be closed, Musk made upholding “free speech” central to his takeover, and tweeted about several plans for the social media giant, from making the platform’s DMs end-to-end encrypted, to eliminating bots. “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!” Musk tweeted Wednesday.

At Crypto Bahamas, a three-day conference that kicked off Wednesday, investment managers Cathie Wood and Anthony Scaramucci, and crypto-company executives such as Michael Novogratz and Sam Bankman-Fried talked about their thoughts on the deal.

Cathie Wood: Wood, chief executive at Ark Invest and a long-time backer for Musk’s Tesla TSLA, said that she is excited about what Musk would do. Taking Twitter private “is the right thing to do” as “there will have to be a change in the economic power” to solve Twitter’s existing problems, Wood said at a panel Wednesday.

Tesla is the top holding of the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, taking up about 10% of each portfolio.

Wood also believes that Musk would “somehow evolve” Twitter into a more decentralized version. “I think we’re going to see a lot more crypto permeating Twitter,” Wood said. “We know that Twitter is a verification platform and Elon wants to make it more democratic than it is right now. Think about verifying digital assets. That’s a perfect place to make that happen,” Wood said.

Michael Novogratz: Novogratz, chief executive at crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital, said that “we want the decentralized versions of Twitter and Facebook in the long run.”

“So people say, we don’t like the board of Twitter deciding who gets to be on the platform and who doesn’t,” Novogratz said in the same panel with Wood. “And now we’ve got Elon who gets to decide who gets to the platform and who doesn’t.”

Anthony Scaramucci: Scaramucci said he “likes the move” of Musk. “I think three or four years from now you’re going to see an improved platform if he gets it,” Scaramucci told reporters in a meeting on Wednesday. But “remember, he’s got to go through a regulatory process. He has to close the deal. He’s got to tighten up his financing.” Scaramucci said.

Meanwhile, Scaramucci said he doesn’t think Trump would be reinstated on Twitter, “which is why he spoke up immediately and said, oh, I’m never going back on Twitter.”

“It’s like the prom date. You are gonna ask a girl for the prom. You know she’s gonna say no, so you say I was never gonna ask that girl for the prom,” Scaramucci said.

Sam Bankman-Fried: Bankman-Fried, chief executive at crypto exchange FTX, underscored the important role of Twitter, saying that the platform is “one of the most important things in the world.” “When you think about, what impacts policy, what impacts markets, what impacts media, what impacts culture, Twitter is right up there,” Bankman-Fried said.

Bankman-Fried said the ideal version of Twitter in his view is when every tweet is stored in a blockchain. “That’s where they live rather than sort of guarded by Twitter,” Bankman-Fried said in a panel on Wednesday.

In that scenario, “three entrepreneurs in India could go create their own social media network around music or around cricket or around food or anything that withdraws old existing messages on it. The right to see blockchain will be interoperable with all these other platforms. You don’t have this giant network barrier,” Bankman-Fried said.

When asked if he thinks Musk would be interested in the idea, Bankman-Fried said he doesn’t know.

Kathryn Haun: Haun, founder of crypto venture capital firm Haun Ventures and a former federal prosecutor, said that while some people talked about how Twitter violated user’s freedom of speech citing the First Amendment, it’s worth noting that the amendment only applies to the government, with limited exceptions.

“It used to be the government that owns the town squares, so [because of the amendment], the government can’t restrict free speech there, but today, the town square is digital and private companies now own the digital space and the equivalent of a digital town square,” Haun said.

Bitcoin in your 401(k)?

Fidelity announced Tuesday that it plans to enable individuals to have a portion of their retirement savings allocated to bitcoin through the 401(k) plan, making the company the first retirement-plan provider to do so. Employers will get the final say on whether or not they roll that feature out to their plan participants, the company said in a statement. The product will be available to employers by mid-year, according to the company.

Crypto companies, funds

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN traded up 1.6% at $124.51 on Thursday. It has fallen 9.4% over the past five trading sessions. Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR gained 4.3% Thursday to $402.24, while it was down 6.2% over the past five days.

Mining company Riot Blockchain Inc. RIOT shares gained 1.2% to $11.12, and it was down 13.3% over the past five days. Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA were up 1.6% to $16.98, with a 12% loss over the past five days. Another miner, Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON, gained 7.5% to $0.95, with a 0.7% gain over the past five days.

Overstock.com Inc. OSTK’s shares were up 3% to $32.33. The shares have declined 9.7% over the five-session period.

Shares of Block Inc. SQ, formally known as Square, rose 5.2% to $105.10, with a 2.5% loss for the week. Tesla Inc. TSLA’s shares gained 0.4% to $884.8 while its shares lost 12.3% for the past five sessions.

PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL rallied 11.3% to $91.99, while it was up 2.9% over the five-session stretch. Nvidia Corp. NVDA gained 7.4% to $198.78, while was looking at a 8.15% gain over the past five trading days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD rose 5.8% to $89.72 on Thursday, while it lost 0.1% from five trading days ago.

Among crypto funds, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO went up 3.2% to $25 Thursday, while Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF BTF was up 3.5% to $15.56. VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF XBTF gained 2.7% to $39.32.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC traded up 4.3% to $27.99.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Colorado man tests positive for contagious bird flu

A person in Colorado tested positive for a version of avian influenza, federal officials said, marking the first known human case in the U.S. of a bird flu that has ravaged poultry flocks for months. The unidentified person had direct contact with poultry and was working to destroy birds believed...
COLORADO STATE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Anthony Scaramucci
Person
Michael Novogratz
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distributed Ledger#Salt#Skybridge#Biggest Gainers Price#Stepn#Coingecko#Biggest Decliners Price#Crypto
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AMD
MSNBC

The political shifts Elon Musk may not have noticed

Elon Musk, who’s poised to take control of Twitter, tends to publish a fair amount of politically provocative content, much of which is better off ignored. But today the billionaire raised a few eyebrows with this tweet:. For those who may have trouble seeing it, the image — which...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Moderna files for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in young children in Europe

Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, -5.69% said Friday that it asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years old. The company also filed for authorization in this age group in the U.S. this week. Moderna separately said Friday that it plans to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing site in Quebec. Moderna's stock has declined 44.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Lucid, a Big Tesla Rival, Has Some Very Good News

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report is smiling. That's noteworthy given the state of the automotive sector, which finds itself caught between the supply-chain disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the shortage of computer chips required to run cars, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is fueling a runup in prices of critical raw materials such as nickel.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy