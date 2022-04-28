ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Moon Knight’ Episode 5 Recap: Secret Origins

By Sean T. Collins
 3 days ago

Before we get into the nitty gritty of this pivotal Moon Knight episode, I do have to say that the talking anthropomorphized hippo isn’t super helpful.

I mean, she tries her best, I suppose. Her name, as suspected, is Taweret (voiced by Antonia Salib), and she’s the Egyptian goddess of women and children, and her job here is to shuttle the dead to their fate in this particular afterlife. She does so on a gigantic ship that sails across the sand. On its desk are the scales that determine the fate of those she ferries, with their heart (or in Steven Grant/Marc Spector’s case, their hearts) on one side and the Feather of Truth on the other. If they balance, great! You’re off to an eternal paradise in the Field of Reeds. If they don’t, bummer! You get dragged by the restless dead into the sands of the Duat where you will remain frozen in sand forever.

For Steven, this doesn’t go so well.

For Marc, the only personality who remains…it’s okay.

But it takes us a full episode to get to that point, and in the course of that episode (“Asylum”) we discover the origin stories of both Marc Spector and his career as Moon Knight.

The latter is easier to explain. Working as a mercenary, he was ordered by his boss to execute a group of hostages. He refused, instead trying to lead them to safety. In the end he was hunted down and shot by his boss, and he crawled into a temple of Khonshu to die. Instead, the bird-headed god granted him the power of Moon Knight, to safeguard “the travelers of the knight” by bringing the god’s vengeance to the unjust.

The origin of the Marc/Steven split personality is a bit trickier, and a lot more unpleasant. (I know, I know, murders are unpleasant too, but this is a Disney/Marvel show, and deaths are always gonna be a bit sanitized for your protection.) As a boy, Marc led his kid brother into a nearby cave to go exploring, but it flooded during a rainstorm, and his brother drowned. Marc’s mother (Fernanda Andrade), growing increasingly angry and full of booze over the years, fully blamed Marc for the tragedy, berating and beating him. The “Steven Grant” personality, based on a heroic explorer from a B-movie Marc used to watch with his brother, was Marc’s way of escaping the pain of his past.

And when his mother died, Marc found himself unable to sit shiva for her, instead letting the Steven Grant personality take over completely. (Well, more or less.) It was at that moment that their lives began bleeding into one another, as Marc puts it.

All of this plays out against the dual backdrop of the ship, which Taweret steers back to Osiris’s gates to the lands of the living, and the mental ward run by “Dr. Harrow,” who’s trying to treat Marc/Steven as his patient. (Is it really the Harrow we know from the real world, somehow present in Marc’s mind and/or the spirit realm, or did Marc just seize on him as the basis for another hated authority figure? Your guess is as good as mine!)

An episode like this serves as a good reminder that the show has a secret weapon on its side: the casting of Oscar Isaac as its hero. Isaac has to be equally at home screaming and sobbing from the sudden intrusion of deeply traumatic childhood memories and talking to a CGI hippopotamus woman; he has to play both his Marc and Steven personalities, holding conversations between the two of them thanks to a little movie magic; that split has to be played for laughs, for pathos, and for mind-warping reality-shifting superhero antics. Isaac makes it all look easy.

Is the origin story a little pat? It is. You do get the feeling that we’re kind of rushing through Marc/Steven’s personality-shaping trauma so that we can get to the good stuff, like freaking out in Dr. Harrow’s office or fighting sand zombies on a gigantic boat, which is another thing that happens in this episode. But with Oscar Isaac as our spirit guide, we’ve made it through this journey in the afterlife, with the promise of more action in the Mighty Marvel Manner in next week’s finale to come.

Sean T. Collins ( @theseantcollins ) writes about TV for Rolling Stone , Vulture , The New York Times , and anyplace that will have him , really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Decider.com

Decider.com

