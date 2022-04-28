ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Corp. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -4.18% advanced 2.26% to $289.63 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -3.63%. rising 2.47%...

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#Stock#The Stock Market#Sap Se#Msft#Apple Inc#Aapl#Alphabet Inc#Cl A#Sap Se Adr Sap#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Elon Musk discussed layoffs and monetizing Twitter with bankers during deal negotiations: report

Tesla CEO TSLA, -0.77% Elon Musk reportedly discussed job cuts and ways of monetizing Twitter. with bankers during negotiations for his $44 billion takeover of the online news and social networking site. Without offering specifics, Musk said cutting costs and jobs would help generate returns for Twitter, according to a Thursday report on Bloomberg, which cited sources. As well, Musk floated ideas over monetizing Twitter and increasing cashflow, such as subscription services. During those discussions, he also said that his track record at Tesla and SpaceX are proof he can transition companies and generate financial returns.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Why Amazon’s Shares Plunged After Revealing Nearly $4 Billion Loss

Click here to read the full article. Amazon shares plunged 10% after the market closed on Thursday after reporting disappointing earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The Seattle-based tech company reported a $3.8 billion net loss in the first quarter, compared to a net income of $8.1 billion in the same period last year. Amazon said that its first quarter performance includes a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6 billion due to its investment in electric car company Rivian Automotive, resulting in the net loss. Amazon also reported on Thursday that net sales increased 7% in the first quarter to $116.4 billion....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Intel Stock Is Slumping Today

While the company exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectation, its non-GAAP earnings were actually down 35% from the year-ago quarter. Intel's revenue -- down 7% from the year-ago quarter -- also outpaced the consensus estimate. The company issued second-quarter guidance that was below Wall Street's expectations. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix stock suffering 4th-straight loss toward 4-year low; co-Founder Hastings total comp falls to about $41 million

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -3.91% dove 3.0% toward a fresh four-year low in morning trading Monday, and have yet to bounce following last week's 35.1% one-day, post-earnings plunge. The stock has now plummeted 40.0% in four sessions since the streaming video company reported deeply disappointing results, putting it on track for the lowest close since Jan. 4, 2018. That would be the worst four-day performance since it plummeted 42.1% during the four-day stretch that ended Oct. 20, 2004. Separately, Netflix disclosed in its 2021 proxy statement that co-Founder and co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings' total compensation for 2021 fell to $40.8 million from $43.2 million in 2020. His 2021 compensation included 650,000 in base salary, the same as 2020, while option awards fell to $39.7 million from $42.4 million. All Other Compensation, which represented personal use of company aircraft, rose to $442,607 from $147,146. Netflix's stock rose 11.4% in 2021 after rising 67.1% in 2020. The S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
The Oregonian

Nasdaq closes worst month since 2008 as tech stocks sink

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500′s with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 3.6% and finished...
STOCKS
