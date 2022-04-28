ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
date 2022-04-28
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-0.77%

shed 0.45% to $877.51 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-4.17%

rising 3.06% to 12,871.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-2.77%

rising 1.85% to 33,916.39. Tesla Inc. closed $365.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR

TM,

-1.14%

rose 2.93% to $172.97, General Motors Co.

GM,

-2.17%

rose 0.23% to $38.75, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR

HMC,

-0.76%

rose 2.96% to $26.45. Trading volume (41.2 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 25.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

