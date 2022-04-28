Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors
Shares of Tesla Inc.
shed 0.45% to $877.51 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index
rising 3.06% to 12,871.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
rising 1.85% to 33,916.39. Tesla Inc. closed $365.98 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR
rose 2.93% to $172.97, General Motors Co.
rose 0.23% to $38.75, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR
rose 2.96% to $26.45. Trading volume (41.2 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 25.1 M.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
