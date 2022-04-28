ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, -1.64% inched 0.75% higher to $183.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -3.63%. rising...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Facebook parent company Meta is headed for biggest single-day stock increase in six years

Fresh off a quarter that wasn't as catastrophic as some analysts feared, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc.'s stock. is on pace to rack up its largest percentage increase since Jan. 28, 2016, when it rose 15.5%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Shares of Meta are up 14.7% in late-morning trading Thursday after the company announced earnings that beat expectations. Of course, the company also said sales hit their slowest growth in a decade and if offered weak second-quarter guidance. Meta's revenue status reflects a series of hazard course of obstacles -- inflation, supply chain constraints, the war in Ukraine, an onerous new mobile privacy from Apple Inc.
STOCKS
The Independent

Nasdaq falls to worst low since 2008 as stocks plunge amid recession fears

US stocks plummeted on Friday as the market finished one of its worst months in recent history.By the closing bell, the day’s numbers were ugly. The Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent, the Dow dropped 2.8 per cent, and the S&P 500 plunged by 3.6 per cent.This marked the end of an unusually brutal month for US stocks. In April alone, the Nasdaq tumbled 13.3 per cent – its worst month since October 2008, when the world was still gripped by the Great Recession. And the S&P 500 slid by 8.8 per cent, its steepest one-month drop since the start of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE post-earnings woes continue, as stock suffers worst month in more than 2 years

Shares of General Electric Co. have kept falling in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, putting them on track Friday for a fourth-straight loss to a 17-month low. The losing streak was kicked off by the 10.3% plunge on April 26, the biggest one-day loss in two years, after the industrial conglomerate beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, but missed on free cash flow and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Read more about GE’s earnings report.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
