ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. FB, -2.56% climbed 17.59% to $205.73 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -4.17%....

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Day#Fb Stock#Alphabet Inc#Nasdaq Composite Index#Meta Platforms Inc#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Cl A#Twitter Inc#Twtr#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
MarketWatch

Elon Musk discussed layoffs and monetizing Twitter with bankers during deal negotiations: report

Tesla CEO TSLA, -0.77% Elon Musk reportedly discussed job cuts and ways of monetizing Twitter. with bankers during negotiations for his $44 billion takeover of the online news and social networking site. Without offering specifics, Musk said cutting costs and jobs would help generate returns for Twitter, according to a Thursday report on Bloomberg, which cited sources. As well, Musk floated ideas over monetizing Twitter and increasing cashflow, such as subscription services. During those discussions, he also said that his track record at Tesla and SpaceX are proof he can transition companies and generate financial returns.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Nasdaq slides 2% led by Amazon as benchmark heads for worst month since 2008

U.S. stocks fell Friday with the Nasdaq Composite on pace for the worst month since 2008, as Amazon became the latest victim in the technology-led sell-off. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.4%, weighed down by Amazon's post-earnings plunge. The S&P 500 retreated by 2.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 520 points, or 1.5%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Amazon.com First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Much like Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report yesterday, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report might not have to deliver a very strong earnings report to please Wall Street, but simply one that’s better than feared, given current e-commerce headwinds. Among analysts polled...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 2 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq 100 index is now down roughly...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 138-point drop led by losses in Intel, UnitedHealth shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Friday morning with shares of Intel and UnitedHealth facing the biggest declines for the blue-chip average. Shares of Intel. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -2.18%. was most recently trading 138 points, or 0.4%, lower. Intel's shares...
STOCKS
The Oregonian

Nasdaq closes worst month since 2008 as tech stocks sink

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped more than 900 points Friday as another sharp sell-off led by technology added to Wall Street’s losses in April, leaving the S&P 500′s with its biggest monthly skid since the start of the pandemic. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 3.6% and finished...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Intel, Salesforce Inc. share losses lead Dow's 612-point fall

Behind losses for shares of Intel and Salesforce Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Friday afternoon. Shares of Intel. have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -2.77%. was most recently trading 612 points, or 1.8%, lower. Intel's shares have dropped $3.00 (6.4%)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy