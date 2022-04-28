ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

Haughton man behind bars, accused of raping juvenile

By Savannah Arnold
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man is behind bars after a months-long investigation, accused of raping a juvenile. According to Bossier police, 70-year-old Paul Valeton of the 200 block of Chimney...

