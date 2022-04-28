ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -3.66% rose 4.52% to $163.64 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -4.17%. rising...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Apple Stock#Apple Shares#Alphabet Inc#Trading Day#Aapl#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Cl A#Ibm#87 9 M Editor#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Facebook parent company Meta is headed for biggest single-day stock increase in six years

Fresh off a quarter that wasn't as catastrophic as some analysts feared, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc.'s stock. is on pace to rack up its largest percentage increase since Jan. 28, 2016, when it rose 15.5%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Shares of Meta are up 14.7% in late-morning trading Thursday after the company announced earnings that beat expectations. Of course, the company also said sales hit their slowest growth in a decade and if offered weak second-quarter guidance. Meta's revenue status reflects a series of hazard course of obstacles -- inflation, supply chain constraints, the war in Ukraine, an onerous new mobile privacy from Apple Inc.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Lower, Apple, Amazon, Intel Tesla and Elon Musk In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, April 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Lower As Big Tech Earnings Whiff. U.S. equity futures extended edged lower Friday, while the dollar eased from its strongest monthly gains in seven years and Treasury bond yields nudged into the red, as investors looked to test the impact of a mixed set of big tech earnings on an already-fragile stock market heading into the final trading day of April.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Elon Musk discussed layoffs and monetizing Twitter with bankers during deal negotiations: report

Tesla CEO TSLA, -0.77% Elon Musk reportedly discussed job cuts and ways of monetizing Twitter. with bankers during negotiations for his $44 billion takeover of the online news and social networking site. Without offering specifics, Musk said cutting costs and jobs would help generate returns for Twitter, according to a Thursday report on Bloomberg, which cited sources. As well, Musk floated ideas over monetizing Twitter and increasing cashflow, such as subscription services. During those discussions, he also said that his track record at Tesla and SpaceX are proof he can transition companies and generate financial returns.
BUSINESS
BBC

Amazon sell-off ends dismal month for US shares

US markets ended April in a deep funk, as investors turned their backs on once-favoured technology companies amid concerns about the economy. A sell-off in Amazon shares, after the firm reported a fall in online sales, helped drive the Nasdaq index down more than 4% on Friday. April was the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy