Chandler, AZ

Driver sentenced for RV police chase in Chandler

 3 days ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The defendant responsible for an RV crash that severely injured other motorists in Chandler has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Arnold J. Serrano, 32, received his punishment Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court after pleading guilty to charges related to a chaotic crash last summer near...

