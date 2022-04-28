ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Shares of Moderna Inc. MRNA, -5.69% inched 0.06% higher to $142.52 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -4.17%. rising 3.06%...

Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
MarketWatch

Stock market breadth remains bearish despite rally in the Dow, Nasdaq

The Big 3 stock market indexes are enjoying a nice rally in morning trading Thursday, but market internals suggest the overall market of stocks is actually declining. The number of declining stocks is leading advancers 1,618 to 1,351 on the NYSE and 2,461 to 1,609 on the Nasdaq. And volume of declining stocks represents 57.3% of total volume on the Big Board and 53.1% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
Motley Fool

As the Nasdaq Falls Again, These 2 Stocks Are Climbing

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been increasingly violent in...
FOXBusiness

Dow tumbles 938 points, Nasdaq 4% as April wraps losing month

U.S. stocks fell on Friday with selling accelerating in the final hour of trading as big tech weighed on the broader market following earnings from Apple and Amazon. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12334.640025 -536.89 -4.17%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4% and paced the declines as the volatile and losing month...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Robinhood, Amazon, Apple, Roku and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock price dipped 2% after CFO Luca Maestri said supply chain issues would hurt third-quarter sales by as much as $8 billion. Still, many analysts on Wall Street remained positive on the company after its recent earnings report that topped expectations. One analyst said any weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity.
MarketWatch

FAANG stocks plus Microsoft lost $1.4 trillion in market value during April

On another difficult Friday afternoon for the stock market, the broad U.S. indexes ended with significant declines. One element that stood out during such a rough year for technology stocks was that the FAANG group (Facebook holding company Meta Platforms Inc. FB, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Netflix Inc. NFLX, Google holding company Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG ) plus Microsoft lost $1.404 trillion in market capitalization during April. More data about the group’s performance is below.
MarketWatch

Intel, Salesforce Inc. share losses lead Dow's 612-point fall

Behind losses for shares of Intel and Salesforce Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Friday afternoon. Shares of Intel. have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -2.77%. was most recently trading 612 points, or 1.8%, lower. Intel's shares have dropped $3.00 (6.4%)...
