Lizzo is gearing up for the release of her latest album and she’s announced that she’ll be hitting the road as well. Earlier today, the chart-topping artist revealed that she will be embarking on a fall tour with Latto that will run from late September to late November. Along the way, the duo will put on shows in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles and many other major markets. Fans can begin grabbing tickets for the show closest to their city on April 29, 2022.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO