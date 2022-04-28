ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -3.72% advanced 3.70% to $2,370.45 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -3.63%. rising...

www.marketwatch.com

Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Prominent Apple Analyst Says Worst Yet To Come For Tech Stocks

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Elon Musk discussed layoffs and monetizing Twitter with bankers during deal negotiations: report

Tesla CEO TSLA, -0.77% Elon Musk reportedly discussed job cuts and ways of monetizing Twitter. with bankers during negotiations for his $44 billion takeover of the online news and social networking site. Without offering specifics, Musk said cutting costs and jobs would help generate returns for Twitter, according to a Thursday report on Bloomberg, which cited sources. As well, Musk floated ideas over monetizing Twitter and increasing cashflow, such as subscription services. During those discussions, he also said that his track record at Tesla and SpaceX are proof he can transition companies and generate financial returns.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Dow tumbles 938 points, Nasdaq 4% as April wraps losing month

U.S. stocks fell on Friday with selling accelerating in the final hour of trading as big tech weighed on the broader market following earnings from Apple and Amazon. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12334.640025 -536.89 -4.17%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4% and paced the declines as the volatile and losing month...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Amazon Stock: Here’s Must-Hold Support

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is down slightly after wavering into positive territory shortly after the open, as it also reported earnings on Thursday evening. Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report dipped lower on its results and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report plunged. The only mega-cap tech stock that’s done well so far this earnings season is Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and it’s not even part of FAANG.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Robinhood, Amazon, Apple, Roku and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock price dipped 2% after CFO Luca Maestri said supply chain issues would hurt third-quarter sales by as much as $8 billion. Still, many analysts on Wall Street remained positive on the company after its recent earnings report that topped expectations. One analyst said any weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
