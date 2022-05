GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- County Clerk-Register John Gleason has been told to stay out of any election-related activities by the Michigan Bureau of Elections. Gleason, who earlier this month was charged with bribing, intimidating and/or interfering with a witness and willful neglect of duty, must refrain from any election activities while the criminal charges against him are pending “in order to ensure public trust and confidence in the integrity and security of elections,” Director of Elections Jonathan Brater said in a letter to the clerk-register.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO