The Big 12 Conference’s Best Football Rivalry Trophies

It appears that another Razorback is headed to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have selected Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway with the 178th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, making him the second product from Arkansas to be taken in this year’s draft, joining treylon burks, who was taken 18th overall by the Tennessee Titans. A transfer from Illinois State, Ridgeway played his final collegiate season at Arkansas, where he started in 11 of 12 games that he appeared in. In his lone year in Fayetteville, Ridgeway recorded 39 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks. During his four-year college career, Ridgeway started in 40 games, made 141 tackles with 12 of them being for loss. Ridgeway becomes just the third Arkansas player to be drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, who are owned by Arkansas alum Jerry Jones, and the first since Felix Jones was taken 22nd overall in the 2008 NFL Draft.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO