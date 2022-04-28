ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Garden City Community College receives $1.5M in state funding for expansion

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XsEP_0fNImoFN00

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Community College (GCCC) has received state funding totaling $1.5 million for the expansion of its John Deere Ag Tech, Industrial Maintenance, and Welding training programs.

The expansion is set to connect the existing John Deere Training Facility and allow GCCC to serve more students and meet local industry workforce demands.

Kansas exports $5B in agriculture products, most in 10 years

The money was found after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed the state budget on April 20 and included $28.5 million in matching funds for community college programs and facility enhancements.

GCCC was one of five community colleges to have their projects approved.

“We are excited by the announcement of funding for this much-needed expansion. Our John Deere Ag Tech, Industrial Maintenance, and Welding programs continue to grow, and there is a high demand for these careers,” Dr. Ryan Ruda, GCCC president, said. “We want to extend our thanks to the State and Legislators for recognizing the importance of this project.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Photos: Storms and tornados hit Kansas

KANSAS (KSNW) – Severe storms hit Kansas beginning Thursday night and continue to damage the state. Many areas saw hail and damaging winds, some saw damaging tornados. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has even issued a State of Emergency Disaster Declaration for the state just before 9 p.m., activating the disaster response and recovery portions of […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Garden City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Garden City, KS
Local
Kansas Education
KSN News

Two Wichita men charged with drug trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury has indicted two Wichita men in a drug trafficking case. Investigators say the drugs included fentanyl and heroin. Jose Rodriguez-Cardenas, 46, and Felix Rodriguez-Flores, 42, are both charged with one count of heroin conspiracy, one count of fentanyl conspiracy, one count of possession of fentanyl with the […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
KSN News

Stormy forecast has McConnell moving planes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — McConnell Air Force Base is taking precautions with the expensive aircraft assigned to Wichita. The KSN Storm Track 3 team has intense storms in the forecast for a large portion of Kansas. There is a threat of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Due to the risk of weather […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. (KSNF) — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The crash happened Thursday before 6 p.m. on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, […]
WATTS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Education#Ksnw#Gccc#Industrial Maintenance#Our John Deere Ag Tech#The State And Legislators#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Aerial video of Andover tornado damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Andover residents remember what is most important after tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Less than 24 hours after the tornado hit Andover, the reality is starting to set in for some families about what they lost. It’s also showing those families what is still here. Sydney Rummery has been dealing with the aftermath of the tornado with her husband. She is thankful, though, because […]
ANDOVER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
KSN News

Wichita baby hospitalized after swallowing pill that fell on floor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services transported a one-year-old boy who was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 2000 block of N. Market St. in Wichita to assist EMS after a 911 caller reported finding a baby unresponsive. The baby […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy