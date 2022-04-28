ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Hospital’s original Alexis Davis actress Nancy Lee Grahn gives update on when she’ll return after temp recasting

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

GENERAL Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn has shared an update with fans on when she’ll return as Alexis Davis on the longtime soap opera.

While the 66-year-old has been recovering from back surgery, she’s been temporarily replaced on the show by actress Stephanie Erb.

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn shared an update on when she'll return as Alexis Davis Credit: Instagram/nancyleegrahn
The actress took some time off from the role as she recovered from back surgery Credit: Getty

After the new Alexis made her debut during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, fans have been begging for Nancy to make her return.

She let worried fans know in an Instagram video on Wednesday that they’ll be seeing her back onscreen very soon.

In the update, Nancy, who’s played Alexis on the soap since 1996, said she’s finally returned to set.

She began: “Hi, I’m back! Today was the first day I was back at General Hospital.”

The fan-favorite star said she had a “really fun” day, before noting that her time away from the show was “the longest I have been off of work since I’ve worked on daytime.”

“Pretty crazy,” Nancy added.

After updating fans to let them know she’s back filming as Alexis, she also teased a bit about what might be in store for her character coming up.

“What is also crazy is, when I was a young gal, I had a huge crush on Trapper John, MD,” she shared. “And, today, I had all my scenes with him. It was really fun.”

While Nancy didn’t spill exactly who she filmed with, General Hospital star Gregory Harrison, who joined the show in 2020 as Gregory Chase, starred on the M*A*S*H spinoff as Dr. George "Gonzo" Gates.

After the little storyline tease, Nancy went on to thank the actress who temporarily replaced her as Alexis.

“Also, thank you, Stephanie Erb, very much for filling in for me,” she said in the video. “It’s much appreciated.”

She added: “And I didn’t get to meet you, but I hope I do soon. One day soon. Thanks again!”

“Back at #Gh,” Nancy captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji.

Fans quickly jumped into the comments to share their excitement over her return to set.

One social media user wrote: “Happy you’re back!!”

Another follower said: “Glad you’re feeling better. Welcome back.

“Your replacement did a great job, but there’s only one Alexis.”

A third commented: “Hip hip hooray! Glad you are feeling better and so glad you're back at GH!”

An official air date for when Nancy will return to General Hospital as Alexis has not yet been revealed.

The Sun previously shared that the recasting was done after Nancy had to take a bit of time off from work due to having back surgery.

She revealed to fans on Facebook in early March that she had “been working- ish for the last few months” and just as she’d started to do so every day, she learned she needed “minor outpatient surgeries.”

Nancy explained that she needed the operations for “a stubborn benign thing that decided to park itself on a nerve in my back.”

Toward the end of her post, she thanked General Hospital’s “wonderful” producers for “graciously navigating around it,” which fans later learned involved the Stephanie temporarily replacing her.

Stephanie Erb temporarily replaced her as Alexis Credit: ABC
Nancy shared in an Instagram video on Wednesday that she's finally back on set and back to filming as Alexis Credit: Getty

#Temp#Soap Opera#General Hospital#Md
