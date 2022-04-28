ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Name released in deadly SR 57 crash

By Jill Lyman
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The name of the man killed in a crash Thursday in Vanderburgh County has been released. The coroner says he’s 61-year-old Rodrick Kohlmeyer of Mt. Vernon....

www.14news.com

