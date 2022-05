The Celtics and Bucks will begin their first round showdown on Sunday afternoon with one key piece of the defending champions (Khris Middleton) watching from the sidelines due to injury. Boston and Milwaukee split their season series 2-2 in the regular season but a lot has changed from those matchups leading into what should be the most anticipated second round series in the NBA. Let’s take a closer look at five pressing questions for the tilt as the Celtics attempt to take down the defending champions.

