Top Democrats push for federal crackdown on high gas prices

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Citing growing worries about high gasoline prices, Democratic leaders announced an effort Thursday to give the Federal Trade Commission increased authority to crack down on companies that engage in price gouging. In doing so, they downplayed the possibility of other options such as a federal...

