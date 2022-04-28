ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man opens fire on security guards outside of Memphis club, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
A man who was asked to leave Club Infiniti got into this GMC Envoy and fired four to five shots at security guards, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A night out ended in gunfire outside of a Memphis club on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police said security guards at Club Infiniti on Watkins St. asked a man to leave shortly after midnight on Sunday, April 24, because he was too drunk.

After the man got into a gray GMC Envoy, he fired four to five shots at the security guards, police said.

Luckily, no one was hit and no property damage was reported.

But, MPD still needs help tracking down the man who sent bullets flying.

If you recognize this man or have any information about this aggravated assault, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

