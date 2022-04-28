ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.

Bednar offered a positive update on Thursday when, per Ryan Boulding of the NHL's website, he confirmed Landeskog skated on Thursday and is on track to play in Game 1 of the playoffs.

"Gabe's good," Bednar remarked. "Taking steps forward. Joined the team today, obviously, for skate, and still the plan is for him to be ready for Game 1."

The Avalanche have already clinched the best record in the Western Conference standings and home-ice advantage for the postseason's first three rounds, so it's believed Landeskog will remain a spectator over the final two regular-season contests. Assuming that's the case, he'll enter the playoffs having recorded 30 goals and 29 assists across 51 games.

Fellow Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen added that "everybody's excited to see the captain" back on the ice.

According to Tim Kavanagh of ESPN, the Avalanche would face the Nashville Predators in the opening round if the playoffs began today.

