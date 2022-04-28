ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Boston Red Sox Martín Pérez took perfect game into seventh inning for Rangers vs. Astros

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago
Former Red Sox left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Astros on Thursday. But it was broken up when Chas McCormick...

