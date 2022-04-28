Ex-Boston Red Sox Martín Pérez took perfect game into seventh inning for Rangers vs. Astros

BALTIMORE -- The Red Sox made a flurry of roster moves before Friday’s game against the Orioles, adding four players to the roster and subtracting four others. Right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford, who are unvaccinated and were therefore ineligible to pitch in Toronto this week, were activated from the restricted list. The Red Sox also called up first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero and outfielder Jaylin Davis from Triple-A Worcester. To make room, first baseman Travis Shaw was designated for assignment (as previously reported) and three other players -- pitchers Tyler Danish and John Schreiber and outfielder Rob Refsnyder -- were sent back to the WooSox.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO