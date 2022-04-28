ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Siesel, Studer make college choices

Cover picture for the articleTwo Crawford County basketball players who earned first team all-Ohio honors have made their respective college choices. Colonel Crawford guard Mason Studer has decided to attend Ohio Northern University while Buckeye Central’s Emily Siesel will continue her education and basketball career at Bowling Green State University. “First and...

Cleveland.com

‘Crazy arm’ has Brecksville on crazy streak, Elyria Catholic’s Annika Bredel takes home run record: Prebis Invitational takeaways

LaGRANGE, Ohio — Going back about eight years, when Brecksville-Broadview Heights teammates Grace O’Malley and Brooklyn Kimball played together on a youth softball team, O’Malley called Kimball, “Crazy Arm.”. Kimball lived up to that nickname Saturday in the Bees’ 7-1 win vs. state-ranked North Ridgeville at...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain grad Dae Dae Grant will transfer to and play basketball at Duquesne

Lorain High School graduate Dae Dae Grant has found a new basketball home. Grant announced via Twitter May 1 he was transferring to Duquesne University. On April 1, Grant entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at Miami (Ohio). The RedHawks were a program in transition after head coach...
LORAIN, OH
WTAP

Rainer Holl signs with Ohio Wesleyan University

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rainer Holl, a senior from Williamstown high school has officially signed with Ohio Wesleyan University to continue his tennis career at the next level. Even though he did not plan on playing tennis in college until this past summer, Rainer has improved his skills and now...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
