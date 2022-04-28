Siesel, Studer make college choices

GRANVILLE — Senior center fielder Ben Gbur found his groove with six hits, five RBI, and a home run in both games, and sophomore right-hander Eli Westrick turned in another solid start to help The College of Wooster baseball team to a key North Coast Athletic Conference split with frontrunning Denison University. Denison, ranked 25th in this week’s D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 25 Poll, took game one from Wooster 6-5, while the Fighting Scots won the nightcap 10-6. Arms very familiar to Wooster (23-10, 9-5 NCAC) toed the rubber for eight innings of the nightcap, with Denison’s (23-8, 11-2 NCAC) Charlie Fleming leading things off. Gbur jumped on an early offering from the right-hander, and sent it down the left field line for a leadoff double. Senior shortstop Tyler Chumita plated the Scots’ table-setter with a single up the middle, and later, junior first baseman Dane Camphausen smacked an RBI single through the right side.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO