1 transported to hospital after car strikes tree in Wise Co.
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was injured after a car left the highway and hit a tree in Wise County.
According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred on Thursday around 11:18 a.m. on Route 58. A Pontiac sedan reportedly left the road close to the 42-mile marker before it collided with the tree.Johnson City man steals truck running in parking lot, crashes: report
The injured person was transported to Norton Community Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to VSP.
As of Thursday afternoon, the crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0