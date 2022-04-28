Albuquerque Biopark to host summer concert series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets are now on sale for the Albuquerque Biopark concert series. It features performances from national entertainers and local bands. Visitors can pick either the garden or zoo to listen to music.

Performs include local group, Red Light Cameras, and nationally known Nosotros and The Ghost of Paul Revere. The series is set to kick off Friday, June 3 .

