Pennsylvania’s first cultivar app is up and running. Using the survey returns from grape growers across the state, the app went live Thursday, a bit ahead of schedule. Developed by Penn State Extension, the interactive resource will allow those who access it information on grapes grown statewide and county by county, how well they are performing in those locations in addition to sales data. It offers much potential for those already in the industry or exploring the idea of planting a vineyard.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO