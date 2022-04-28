ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

AG looks to revoke bail for suspended Somerset County DA

By Bill Shannon
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwCwb_0fNIhPEj00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — After new charges were filed against suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas in two completely different cases, the Office of the Attorney General is looking to revoke the man’s bail from his previous rape charges.

On Monday, April 25, Thomas was charged in a domestic violence incident from May 2021. Thomas was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charge after interviewing his wife’s sister, who brought forth allegations of abuse by Jeffrey Thomas against his wife, Amy Thomas.

Thomas was arrested, arraigned and released on bail. This case is being prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 5.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspended Somerset County DA charged with assaulting wife

On Thursday, the Windber Police Department filed charges against Thomas for a March incident. Charges include harassment and reckless driving stemming from an incident between the defendant and a witness of the commonwealth in Windber Borough where Thomas allegedly chased the witness down multiple streets in his Chevy pickup truck. According to court papers, Thomas hit the witness’ car, causing damage, before getting out of his truck and walking up to the witness and yelling at him. Police reportedly caught a part of the incident on body and dashcam.

Court papers show part of Thomas’ bond conditions includes not having contact with witnesses. No contact, no intimidating, no retaliation, etc…

The petition goes on to state that the Office of the Attorney General believes Thomas broke the conditions of his bond and that “no conditions other than imprisonment will assure the safety of any person/community.”

Somerset County DA Jeff Thomas’ pay, benefits halted

Back in September 2021, AG Shapiro’s office charged Thomas with rape, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, and criminal trespass following an investigation into an incident that occurred at a residence in Windber Borough. That case is also being prosecuted by the Office of Attorney General and is scheduled for trial on September 13.

All charges discussed are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

PA couple arrested for child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable conditions’ in home

LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits and animal feces in their trailer. Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Woman arrested for stealing multiple vehicles, endangering child

TUSCARORA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for stealing two different vehicles in the presence of a child under the age of 17, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Morissa Stutzman, 31, of Jersey Shore, Pa. was arrested for an incident that occurred on April 8, 2022. Stutzman allegedly stole a vehicle […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Revoke#Ag#Wtaj#Pennsylvania State Police#Chevy
WTAJ

Death of 2-year-old in Somerset County under investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Somerset County. Details are limited but police reported the toddler died around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at a home on Stoy Road in Milford Township. Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told WTAJ that […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Pa. AG Kathleen Kane Back Behind Bars

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane surrendered to police Friday for allegedly violating her probation after being charged with driving under the influence last month. Kane arrived at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after a county judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest. The warrant was issued after she...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police searching for owners of dogs accused in attack

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the hunt for the owners of two dogs that investigators say attacked a dog and its owner in Hanover Township. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, investigators are looking to identify the owner of the two dogs pictured below. Police say they were seen running […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash in Warren County

A motorcyclist that was killed after crashing near the Kinzua Dam in Warren County has been identified. The accident happened shortly after noon on Monday in the 6600 block of Kinzua Road near the Kinzua Point Information Center. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Price of Port Allegany. […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy