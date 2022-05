Raleigh, N.C. — Is Darryl’s making a comeback? The News & Observer reported this week that current owner William “Marty” Kotis definitely has Raleigh at the top of his future expansion plans. The N&O noted that Darryl’s was founded in 1971 by Angus Barn co-founders Thad Eure and Charles Winston, with restaurant namesake Darryl Davis. The founders left the company at separate times as Darryl’s was sold to larger restaurant groups. At its height there were 39 locations, including five in the Triangle alone. The Hillsborough Street location was the last in the area to close, and did so in 2003. Visit Darryl’s in Greensboro here.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO