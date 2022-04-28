ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Wayfair's Way Day 2022: The Best Last-Minute Savings on Office Chairs

By Wesley Horvath‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayfair will soon wrap up its enormous Way Day 2022 sale, which means you have only a matter of hours to score the best deals on furniture and home goods. During Wayfair's biggest sale of...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Best furniture deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Furniture often goes on sale for Amazon Prime Day, which is likely happening in July 2022. But in the meantime,...
SHOPPING
People

Wayfair Quietly Dropped Hundreds of Early Deals Ahead of Way Day — Up to 81% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Courtemanche Microfiber Traditional Queen Duvet Cover Set in Aqua. $19.24. ($99.00) Sealy To Go 10-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress. $649.99. ($1,099.00) Sealy To Go...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Furniture#Office Chairs#The Best Way Day Office#Warminster Task Chair
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a $180 Boho-Style Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
PopSugar

Pottery Barn Has Seriously Great Sofas — Shop Our Favorites

Buying a new sofa is rarely ever simple, especially if you're doing it online. While we know the hardships of distinguishing the quality and comfort of furniture through a screen, a manageable way to narrow down the process is by shopping from a brand you trust. For us, Pottery Barn has always been ole reliable. Known for its traditional designs, exceptional quality, and endless customization options, the brand almost always results in a satisfying experience.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
moneytalksnews.com

Furniture Sale at Macy's: Up to 50% off + Extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 10% off indoor and outdoor furniture which are already marked up to half off. It includes sofas, patio furniture, recliners, rugs, beds, and dining sets. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $539.10 after coupon ($460 off).
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon's Massive 1-Day Sale Has Laptops, Keyboards, Monitors and More for Under $300 (Update: Expired)

Update: This discount has expired and most of the items have returned to regular retail pricing. Looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just make some improvements to your home office? Then right now is the time to do it. Today only, Amazon is offering hundreds off on a huge selection of laptops and PC accessories. You can shop discounts of up to 48% on everything from keyboards to monitors to hard drives, and even deals on laptops and 2-in-1s. This sale only runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get all your orders in before then.
RETAIL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day 2022 will take place in this month

Calling all bargain hunters, we’ve got some exciting news to share with you: Amazon Prime Day will take place in July this year. The retail giant announced the news yesterday when it released details of its first-quarter results, noting that the two-day shopping bonanza will offer savings on “products from national brands and small businesses across every category”. The mid-summer date puts the sale event back to its traditional month. For the past two years, the retailer changed course on its major event. In 2020, it was moved to October owing to the pandemic, while in 2021, it was held...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy