Shoe drive for the homeless celebrates 5,000 donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News wrapped up its 30th annual “Shoes for our Homeless Shoe Drive” in partnership with Guarantee Shoe Center on Wednesday.

The event helped collect more than 5,000 pair of shoes. In total, the event has collected more than 96,000 pairs of shoes over the past 30 years.

“Shoes for our Homeless Shoe Drive” collects gently used or new shoes for the men, women, and children staying at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

“This is my way of giving something back to the community. We wouldn’t have been in business for 69 years if it wasn’t for the community. So, this is a way for us to use our vehicle to give back to the community, or those less fortunate and falling on hard times,” owner of Guarantee Shoe Center Rosco Rolnick said.

Next year’s goal is to bring in another 4,000 shoes, or more, to bring the cumulative total to more than 100,000 pairs of shoes in the lifetime of this drive.

