Public Safety

FBI - Episode 4.20 - Ghost From The Past - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE TEAM HUNTS DOWN A KILLER WHO IS USING DRUG MULES TO EXPLOIT AIRPORT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS AFTER A TSA AGENT IS MURDERED, ON “FBI,” TUESDAY, MAY 10. “Ghost from the Past” – The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is...

The Resident - Episode 5.23 - Neon Moon (Season Finale) - Press Release

THE DOCTORS LOOK TO THE FUTURE ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "THE RESIDENT" TUESDAY, MAY 17, ON FOX. Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic (guest star Emily VanCamp). Meanwhile, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Then, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement and Padma receives the news she has been waiting for in the all-new "Neon Moon" season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-523) (TV-14 D, L, V)
Law & Order - Episode 21....

When the CFO of a Fortune 500 company is found strangled in her home, Bernard and Cosgrove work to connect multiple dead ends to find her killer. The prosecution is faced with an uphill battle as McCoy and Price butt heads over a choice that could cost them the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY

