Arkansas State

Arkansas sues Family Dollar over rodents found in facility

By ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar over the discovery of 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility that prompted the chain to temporarily close hundreds of stores in the South.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit Thursday in state court against the North Carolina-based chain and parent company Dollar Tree.

The lawsuit accuses Family Dollar of deceiving customers, negligence and conspiracy.

Federal inspectors in February announced the rodents were found during an inspection following a consumer complaint.

Family Dollar temporarily closed 404 stores spanning Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee to remove affected products from the facility.

Mother, son plead guilty in Mississippi welfare misspending

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother and son who ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi has pleaded guilty to state charges of misusing public money intended to help some of the poorest people in the nation. In court Tuesday, Nancy New and Zachary New acknowledged spending welfare grant money on lavish […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren't tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
'Turkey of a lifetime' killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white "turkey of a lifetime" while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. "Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes," a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. "It wasn't the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color."
KENTUCKY STATE
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Vehicle In Kentucky?

Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
Politics
Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

