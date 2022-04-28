ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Correa gets 3 hits; Twins top Tigers

By The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs and the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 7-1 victory on Thursday.

Gio Urshela, Trevor Larnach, and Gilbert Celestino each had two hits for the Twins.

Minnesota has won seven straight and finished off a 6-0 homestand that also included a sweep of the White Sox.

Correa entered the game on an 0-for-10 skid that had dropped his batting average to .167. He came through with a two-run double in the fifth, an RBI single in the sixth and another single in the eighth.

