Correa gets 3 hits; Twins top Tigers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs and the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 7-1 victory on Thursday.
Gio Urshela, Trevor Larnach, and Gilbert Celestino each had two hits for the Twins.
Minnesota has won seven straight and finished off a 6-0 homestand that also included a sweep of the White Sox.
Correa entered the game on an 0-for-10 skid that had dropped his batting average to .167. He came through with a two-run double in the fifth, an RBI single in the sixth and another single in the eighth.
