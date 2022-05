Click here to read the full article. The JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index suffered its worst month ever, falling 14% in April as 38 of the index’s 40 components finished lower, most down sharply, as investors continue to shun growth stocks. Sports stocks aren’t alone: The S&P 500 is off to its worst four-month start to a year since World War II, as a combination of inflation fears, Ukraine war jitters and ripples from continuing pandemic lockdowns in China left few safe havens in the markets. The S&P surrendered 8% in April and is down 12% for 2022. “The economy seems to be...

STOCKS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO