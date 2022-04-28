ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Mystery Behind The Burton Mystery Series with Rob Roethler

By Mark Clavin
Snowboard Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurton team rider, Dustbox member, and kinda famous on Tik Tok? (Editor’s Note: We don’t have that app) Rob Roethler is plenty more, but he is a lifelong boarder that has been on the rise the past few years, and if you haven’t seen his clips, you are missing out (and...

snowboardmag.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's largest lakes, by the numbers

As the land of (more than) 10,000 lakes, Minnesota boats some of the largest freshwater lakes in the country.Of course, there is Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world at 20 million acres, which we share with Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada.Lake of the Woods is also massive, at 950,000 acres. We share that one with Canada, too.By the numbers: Here are the 10 largest lakes completely inside of state boundaries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.Upper and Lower Red Lake — 288,800 acresMille Lacs Lake — 132,516 acresLeech Lake — 111,527 acresLake Winnibigoshish — 58,544 acresLake Vermilion — 40,557 acresLake Kabetogama — 25,760 acresMud Lake (Marshall County) — 23,700 acresCass Lake — 15,596 acresLake Minnetonka — 14,004 acres
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

KARE-11: Every MPD no-knock warrant executed from September through January targeted people of color

A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert at KARE-11 have a piece on a city review of no-knock warrants for five months — from Sept. 1, 2021, though January 31, 2022 — that reveals striking racial disparities. The staff of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Office of Police Conduct Review found that the “target” of all 29 no-knock Warrants executed by Minneapolis police during that period was a person of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Last Survivor Of Original Fort Snelling Rifle Squad Laid To Rest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last survivor of the original Rifle Squad at Fort Snelling was laid to rest on Friday. World War II Navy veteran Charles Korlath recently received the Presidential Citizens Award for more than 40 years of service as a member of the rifle squad. WCCO’s Reg Chapman was at Fort Snelling as his life and service to comrades was honored. This is how Korlath started every Friday for 40 years: Honoring a comrade with a proper burial at Fort Snelling’s National Cemetery as an original member of the Friday Rifle Squad. But this Friday’s honor went to Korlath, a military...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Channel 3000

48 Hours in Red Wing, Minnesota

Bald eagles carved a blue sky overhead as we unloaded our bags from the car in the St. James Hotel parking lot in Red Wing, Minnesota. Nestled tight against the river since 1875, the historic boutique hotel has traditionally greeted riverboats and train passengers at the adjacent depot. It already felt like the best place in town to spot eagles — too many to count, I told my husband. “It’s been that way most of the drive up,” he pointed out, and he was right — part of what makes Red Wing an ideal road trip is the drive itself.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis Shooting Marks 3rd Homicide On The North Side In Less Than 24 Hours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in north Minneapolis, marking the third deadly shooting on the north side in less than 24 hours. The Minneapolis Police Department says the most recent shooting in the 4th Precinct happened around 4:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of James Avenue North, in the city’s Folwell neighborhood. Responding officers found a man in his early 20s with serious gunshot wounds. (credit: CBS) Paramedics brought the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His identity has yet to be released. According to police, preliminary information suggests that several...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 29

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,979 newly reported cases and five newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,508. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, April 28. The coronavirus variant that...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Amazon Workers Protest Outside Shakopee Warehouse, Demand Time Off For Muslim Holiday

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roughly 100 workers at the Amazon warehouse in Shakopee walked off the job Friday night in protest of low wages and lack of time off for Eid, an upcoming Muslim holiday. In a statement, the workers said that they rallied outside the warehouse and delivered a letter of demand to the company, requesting that the internet retail giant bring back the $3 an hour pay bump for all shifts and unlimited volunteer time off so that people can see their families on events such as Eid, which begins Sunday. The workers were joined by members of The...
SHAKOPEE, MN

