Fishers, IN

Man dies in crash on I-69 in Fishers

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

FISHERS, Ind. — A man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle and trapped underneath the wreckage in a crash on I-69 in Fishers.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at 2:33 p.m. near the 207 mile marker on the northbound side of I-69, two miles north of the 116th Street exit.

Police said upon arrival first responders found the heavily damaged passenger vehicle in the ditch along the right side of the interstate. The driver, identified only as an adult male, had been ejected from the vehicle and was trapped underneath the wreckage, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene, according to officials. No other occupants were in the vehicle and police said the driver did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators determined the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the guardrail causing it to overturn.

Two right lanes on I-69 were closed until 5:45 p.m. due to the investigation.

