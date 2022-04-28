Wind Ensemble Concert at the River Stage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Wind Ensemble will be presenting their final concert of the Spring semester on Sunday, May 1, at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage near downtown San Angelo.

The concert was titled, “An American Salute,” and will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It is highly recommended that attendees bring lawn chairs and picnics are welcome.

The concert program will include:

“An American Salute” by Morton Gould

Variations on “America” by Charles Ives

“National Emblem” by E. E. Bagley

“Our Own Red, White and Blue” by Henry Fillmore

“Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite” by Karl L. King

Symphonic Suite from “Far and Away” by John Williams

“God of Our Fathers” arranged by Claude T. Smith

“An American Salute,” will feature over 50 talented students musicians on a combination of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. It is directed by Dr. Jonathan Alvis, associate professor of music and ASU director of bands.

For more information, contact the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.

