ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Wind Ensemble Concert at the River Stage

By Dusty Ellis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWB8o_0fNIekQn00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Wind Ensemble will be presenting their final concert of the Spring semester on Sunday, May 1, at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage near downtown San Angelo.

The concert was titled, “An American Salute,” and will begin at 2:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It is highly recommended that attendees bring lawn chairs and picnics are welcome.

The concert program will include:

  • “An American Salute” by Morton Gould
  • Variations on “America” by Charles Ives
  • “National Emblem” by E. E. Bagley
  • “Our Own Red, White and Blue” by Henry Fillmore
  • “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite” by Karl L. King
  • Symphonic Suite from “Far and Away” by John Williams
  • “God of Our Fathers” arranged by Claude T. Smith

“An American Salute,” will feature over 50 talented students musicians on a combination of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. It is directed by Dr. Jonathan Alvis, associate professor of music and ASU director of bands.

For more information, contact the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Melissa Lucio’s family reacts to stay of execution ruling

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Courts of Criminal Appeals (TCCA) issued a stay of execution for Melissa Lucio two days before her execution date. “What I want to happen next is for Melissa to be happy and to take care of her children. To come home,” said Esperanza Treviño, the mother of Melissa Lucio. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Angelo, TX
Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Bailey, TX
City
Lawn, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude T. Smith
Person
Charles Ives
Person
John Williams
KLST/KSAN

Ft. Bliss searching for missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas’ “Clear Alert” was activated Friday for the El Paso and Midland areas, as officials search for a Fort Bliss soldier who has gone missing. Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they are searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, a Pacific Island male. Acido is described as […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Dancing With the San Angelo Stars

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 4th annual Dancing With the San Angelo Stars is happening on Thursday night! San Angelo’s premier entertainment event takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th at the Murphy Performance Hall and will be streamed live right here. Here’s everything you need to know about the show: What is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The River#Concert#Asu#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: Six migrants run across I-10 at Executive in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) While on the way to an assignment driving Eastbound on I-10, a KTSM 9 News crew saw a group of migrants running across I-10 at Executive Boulevard. Vehicles could be seen slowing down coming to a stop while migrants weaved in and out. The migrants made it to the other side […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's Why the San Angelo Municipal Pool Opening is Delayed

SAN ANGELO – The traditional opening of the San Angelo Municipal Pool will be delayed this year and officials are not sure when it will open. According to information from the city of San Angelo, the filtration system has to be replaced and supply chain issues are delaying the opening.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy