Police: Alabama police seek woman on stolen lawnmower who took Crimson Tide yard sign

It is a case that still has investigators shaking their heads. A 2006, Hummer H2 was buried in an alleged insurance fraud case in Washington County. The vehicle is finally out of its muddy hiding place and is now a key piece of evidence in a months-long investigation.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that two traffic stops conducted by deputies April 26 led to three arrests for drug and alcohol possession. Timothy Wright, 23, was arrested after being pulled over by police on Davis Highway and University Parkway for running a red light. When deputies […]
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
The night before Ronald McKeithen was released from prison in December 2020, he didn’t get any sleep. He was busy making Christmas cards. He had just fallen asleep when, sometime after 6 a.m., he heard a guard. “He said, ‘Ronald McKeithen, pack your s***,’” McKeithen remembered. The dorm erupted in applause. “I’ve never seen them applaud anything but a touchdown.”
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi truck that was attempting to enter into the I-10 west rest stop near Chattahoochee and overturned after losing control on a sharp turn Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers have also confirmed to WCTV that five people were...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested 12 people and rescued 27 dogs in south Georgia after getting a tip about a dogfighting ring. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they went to check out a tip at a home on Jessie Mitchell Road on Sunday after reports of dogfighting in the area.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department is investigating a murder/aggravated assault case and seeks public help identifying the suspect(s). On April 24, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department alerted the Lagrange Police Department about a person who arrived at the Grady Memorial Hospital around 1 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A hilarious viral video shows the moments a thrilled woman found what may be Peachtree City’s Infamous alligator, Flat Creek Floyd. A massive gator has been spotted off-and-on for years in the Lake Peachtree and Flat Creek areas. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the gator sightings in 2016 when it was seen near Flat Creek.
