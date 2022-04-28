ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RI businessman sentenced to prison for misusing $570K in taxes

By Josh Faiola
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island businessman is off to prison for the third time after he was convicted of withholding more than half a million dollars in taxes collected from his employees.

Steven M. Allard, 60, of North Scituate, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

He was also ordered to pay $625,186.29 in restitution to the IRS.

Allard, who owned and operated BR Steel Corporation in Burrillville and Greystone Iron Corporation in Smithfield, pleaded guilty to willful failure to collect or pay over taxes back in September 2020.

Prosecutors said Allard admitted in court that he failed to turn over more than $570,000 in employment taxes and FICA payments that he collected in 2017 and 2018, and instead used the money for personal expenses.

The purchases included around $216,000 in “credits” for RussianBrides.com, according to prosecutors, while $93,000 went toward rent payments for a luxury home in Scituate.

According to Cunha’s office, Allard was sentenced in 2009 to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion and bankruptcy. Prior to that, he was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for accepting kickbacks from public employees.

