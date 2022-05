Surrounded by floodwaters the town of Oslo (MN) is now an island. MnDOT has closed the last two highways to the east due to overland flooding. The Red River borders the town to the west. Mayor Erika Martins said this is not the worst flood the town has dealt with – but it will be in the top 10. Martins said despite the problems the small community has been holding its own. “The levees are holding…all the gates are closed…and the National Guard is in town doing the walking for us and any emergency protocols.” According to the mayor much will depend on more rains this weekend.

OSLO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO