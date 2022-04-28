Gardens at SIUE celebrates Earth Day with SIUE students

Master gardeners and naturalists planted native plants in the Gardens at SIUE on Saturday for Earth Day. (For the Intelligencer)

The Gardens at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated Earth Day on Saturday with some different activities involving the SIUE Honors Student Association and APO Service Fraternity.

“We’ve had a slow start in the Garden this year because of the weather,” volunteer coordinator Carol Gardner said, “so it was nice to have such a beautiful day to celebrate Earth Day.”

Gardner is a retired teacher who taught at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville, and in total taught for 32 years. For seven years now, she has been the volunteer coordinator at the Gardens at SIUE and routinely volunteers as a master gardener every week.

Gardner, along with other master gardeners and master naturalists who regularly volunteer towards the upkeep of the Gardens at SIUE, planted native plants with the SIUE students.

Master naturalist Bill Klunk gave a brief lesson on invasive plants and how to remove honeysuckle.

The honors students helped in removing the honeysuckle, while the APO students raked and removed gumballs.

“We’re always pleased to see students in the Garden,” Gardner said, “and these groups were a great help to us. It was encouraging to hear how much they appreciate having this beautiful spot-on campus, and they’re willing to help keep it that way. We’re already thinking about our next projects with them.”

There is no director that oversees events, so all events are planned and executed by the volunteers.

In total, 25 gardeners and volunteers contribute towards the upkeep and seasonal changes within the gardens. Most of the volunteers are members of the local community who have ties to SIUE or Edwardsville and appreciate the massive garden.

To learn more about the Gardens at SIUE or to donate, visit the Gardens at SIUE website .

The Gardens at SIUE Facebook page posts seasonal pictures about what’s blooming in the garden and frequently posts visitor photographs on the page.