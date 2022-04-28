ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo shows crashed RV trailer teetering on edge of I-75 guardrail

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crashed RV trailer teetered on the edge of a concrete barrier along I-75 Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford F-150 pickup truck registered in Michigan was heading north on I-75 in the center lane when it ran off the roadway near East Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County.

Both the truck and trailer collided with a guardrail before they came to rest several yards down the road.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the trailer leaning against the concrete guardrail.

Troopers said the man behind the wheel was not suspected of drinking and driving, nor distracted driving.

