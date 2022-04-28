Raiders Draft: Holder’s offensive tackle rankings

GREELEY, Colo. -Isaac Coffey tossed a complete game and Jackson Loftin drove in a game-high four runs as the Oral Roberts baseball team run-ruled Northern Colorado, 11-1, Sunday afternoon to sweep the Summit League series in Greeley, Colorado. The victory marked the fourth straight for ORU and eighth in a row on the road. Coffey struck out a season-high nine batters and allowed one run over seven innings of work. The complete game was the second of the season for Coffey, who also registered his 200th career strikeout in the win. Loftin pushed his hitting streak to 13 games, totaled four RBIs and stole a base to help pace the ORU offense. On the weekend, the redshirt junior drove in a team-high 10 runs. Caleb Denny plated the first run of the afternoon with an RBI double to left-center in the opening frame. The redshirt sophomore later came around to score on an RBI groundout by Loftin to make it 2-0, ORU. Loftin extended the lead to 3-0 in the third with an RBI fielder’s choice. After the Houston, Texas, native stole second, Justin Quinn plated the redshirt junior with an RBI single. In the fourth, the Golden Eagles stretched their lead to 7-0 courtesy of an RBI groundout by Alec Jones and a two-run double by Loftin. The Bears got a run back in the fourth on a solo home run to cut the ORU lead to 7-1. A wild pitch scored Holden Breeze in the fifth as the Golden Eagles extended their lead back to seven, 8-1. In the seventh, a pinch-hit two-run single off the bat of Dustin Demeter gave ORU a 10-1 advantage. Connor Beichler tallied the final run of the contest as the redshirt sophomore plated Joshua Cox on a sacrifice fly to make the final 11-1 in favor of ORU. Inside the Box Score - Coffey registered his third complete game of the season and sixth of his career. - The junior also collected the 200th strikeout of his career in the victory. - Eight different Golden Eagles logged a hit in the win. - Cox, Denny, Loftin, Quinn and Mac McCroskey recorded a multi-hit performance in the win. - Cox finished the afternoon a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk at the plate. - Demeter totaled two RBIs in the win. - Loftin swiped his 19th bag of the season in the victory. Notes - With the win, ORU is now 10-0 all-time against the Bears and have outscored Northern Colorado 111-25. - The series sweep marks the third in Summit League play this season for the Golden Eagles. - ORU is now only one win away from 2,000 as a program. Up Next The Golden Eagles wrap up their four-game road trip with a midweek contest at Air Force on Monday. First pitch from Falcon Field is slated for 2 p.m. central time.

